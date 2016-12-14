A witness told police that Casey Dakota Essary, 17, of 404 Central St. E., Detroit Lakes "just went crazy with a knife."

According to court records, on Dec. 4 police were called to a Detroit Lakes residence on the report of a man with a knife trying to kick in the door.

On the way to the scene, police were informed that two people had been stabbed.

Essary allegedly got into an argument at the residence, left the room, and a short time later returned with a large butcher knife and started slashing at four people, injuring two of them.

A female who was slashed said Essary was swinging the knife at people and screaming that he was going to "cut their f...ing heads off."

He allegedly slashed at one man five times, cutting him on a finger and on his head. The victim had blood on his head, hands and clothing when police arrived.

The second victim had a large cut on her forearm.

The state is designating the case Extended Juvenile Jurisdiction.

On Dec. 5, District Judge Mike Fritz ordered Essary held in secure detention at the West Central Juvenile Center in Moorhead.