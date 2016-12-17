Search
    Ogema woman allegedly caught smoking meth by police officer

    By News Staff Today at 2:00 p.m.

    Jamie Ann Chilton, 54, of 32171 Mary Yellowhead Road, Ogema, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.

    According to court records, on Dec. 2 a tribal police officer went to a Becker County residence to arrest a person on a felony warrant.

    The officer saw the wanted person in plain view there, and allegedly saw Chilton smoking out of a glass device commonly used to smoke methamphetamines.

    Officers allegedly found a total of 4.84 grams of meth on a coffee table in front of her, packaged in several baggies and a plastic container.

    She appeared Dec. 2 before District Judge Daniel Benson, who released her on her own recognizance without bail.

