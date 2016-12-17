Ogema woman allegedly caught smoking meth by police officer

According to court records, on Dec. 2 a tribal police officer went to a Becker County residence to arrest a person on a felony warrant.

The officer saw the wanted person in plain view there, and allegedly saw Chilton smoking out of a glass device commonly used to smoke methamphetamines.

Officers allegedly found a total of 4.84 grams of meth on a coffee table in front of her, packaged in several baggies and a plastic container.

She appeared Dec. 2 before District Judge Daniel Benson, who released her on her own recognizance without bail.