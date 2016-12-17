Man charged with violating no-contact order

According to court records, a DANCO order for protection was served on him Oct. 26.

On Dec. 1, a deputy responding to multiple "hang-up calls" from a Ponsford residence found three males at the front of the residence. One of them was Annette, who had been drinking and gotten into an argument with the other two.

The woman protected by the DANCO order was also found to be there, and allegedly said Annette had been staying there.

He told police he thought the order had been dropped.

He appeared in court on Dec. 2 before District Judge Daniel Benson, who set cash bail at $1,000 or bond at $5,000, with standard conditions of release, or $10,000 without any conditions.