Man charged with assault, fleeing police

According to court records, on Nov. 29 a tribal police officer who knew there was a warrant out for his arrest saw Bellanger driving east on County Road 34 near 370th Street.

The officer pursued with emergency lights activated as Bellanger allegedly drove through a stop sign and into a residential driveway.

He then got out, allegedly ignoring the officer's order to get back in the car, and went inside the house.

The officer pursued him inside, unsuccessfully deploying his taser.

Inside, as his mother and girlfriend tried to calm him down, he proceeded upstairs. The officer followed him up and Bellanger allegedly threw his cell phone, missing the officer but hitting his girlfriend full in the face. It took eight stitches to close the cut.

All three struggled with Bellanger before the officer was able to lead him downstairs at taser-point.

As he was putting him in handcuffs, Bellanger allegedly resisted and grabbed the officer's left-hand ring finger, bending it to try to break the officer's grip. Outside, he ran a few steps before being secured at taser-point.

He appeared Dec. 1 before District Judge Andrew Pearson, who set cash bail at $500 or bond at $10,000, with conditions, or $40,000 without conditions.