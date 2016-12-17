Woman accused of stuffing bag with 23 grams meth down sink drain at hospital
Danielle Marie Olson, 36, of 409 Third St. N., Mahnomen, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree controlled substance crime.
According to court records, she was a passenger in a car stopped in Frazee Nov. 28 by an officer who knew the driver did not have a valid license.
Olson was taken to jail on an active warrant and was allegedly uncooperative during the booking process.
She was taken to Essentia St. Mary's for a body search, and there she allegedly tried to shove a bag down a sink drain. It was retrieved by police and found to contain 23 grams of methamphetamines.
She appeared in court Nov. 30 before District Judge Kris Davick-Halfen, who set cash bail at $4,000 or bond at $40,000, with conditions, or $75,000 with no conditions of release.