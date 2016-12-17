According to court records, she was a passenger in a car stopped in Frazee Nov. 28 by an officer who knew the driver did not have a valid license.

Olson was taken to jail on an active warrant and was allegedly uncooperative during the booking process.

She was taken to Essentia St. Mary's for a body search, and there she allegedly tried to shove a bag down a sink drain. It was retrieved by police and found to contain 23 grams of methamphetamines.

She appeared in court Nov. 30 before District Judge Kris Davick-Halfen, who set cash bail at $4,000 or bond at $40,000, with conditions, or $75,000 with no conditions of release.