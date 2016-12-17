Search
    Woman accused of stuffing bag with 23 grams meth down sink drain at hospital

    By News Staff Today at 5:00 p.m.

    Danielle Marie Olson, 36, of 409 Third St. N., Mahnomen, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree controlled substance crime.

    According to court records, she was a passenger in a car stopped in Frazee Nov. 28 by an officer who knew the driver did not have a valid license.

    Olson was taken to jail on an active warrant and was allegedly uncooperative during the booking process.

    She was taken to Essentia St. Mary's for a body search, and there she allegedly tried to shove a bag down a sink drain. It was retrieved by police and found to contain 23 grams of methamphetamines.

    She appeared in court Nov. 30 before District Judge Kris Davick-Halfen, who set cash bail at $4,000 or bond at $40,000, with conditions, or $75,000 with no conditions of release.

