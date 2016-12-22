DL woman faces two felony DWI charges

According to court records, on Nov. 27 a northbound deputy on County Road 21 saw the vehicle ahead swerving erratically.

Rabideau's blood alcohol level allegedly tested at .21 percent. She has three prior DWI convictions and her license has been canceled as inimical to public safety.

On Nov. 29, she appeared before District Judge Dennis Murphy, who set cash bail at $1,500 or bond at $15,000, with conditions, or $40,000 without any conditions for release.