DL man accused of stealing enclosed trailer

According to court records, on Dec. 15 a man reported the theft of a Haulmark enclosed trailer, valued at $2,400, from his rural Becker County property.

On Dec. 16, deputies followed up on a tip that Lease had obtained a nice new trailer, despite having no job and no vehicle. Lease allegedly told investigators that a friend had given him the trailer, and that he had gone to its parking site near a shop at midnight, hooked it up, and taken it.

He appeared in court Dec. 19 before District Judge Peter Irvine, who ordered him released on his own recognizance, without bail.