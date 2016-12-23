DL man accused of stealing enclosed trailer
Marcus Anthony Lease, 22, of 27567 County Road 141, Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft.
According to court records, on Dec. 15 a man reported the theft of a Haulmark enclosed trailer, valued at $2,400, from his rural Becker County property.
On Dec. 16, deputies followed up on a tip that Lease had obtained a nice new trailer, despite having no job and no vehicle. Lease allegedly told investigators that a friend had given him the trailer, and that he had gone to its parking site near a shop at midnight, hooked it up, and taken it.
He appeared in court Dec. 19 before District Judge Peter Irvine, who ordered him released on his own recognizance, without bail.