Jailers allegedly find meth, pills in Park Rapids woman's purse
Clarissa Anne Dahren, 45, of 36594 County Road 46, Park Rapids has been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony counts of fifth-degree controlled substance crime.
According to court records, she was arrested on an outstanding warrant Dec. 18, and during processing at the Becker County Jail, officials allegedly found meth and 13 various prescription pills in her purse.
She appeared in court Dec. 20 before District Judge Joe Evans, who set cash bail at $1,000 or bond at $7,500, with conditions, or $15,000 without any conditions of release.