New York Mills teacher charged with sex crime

Koll is in the Otter Tail County jail in Fergus Falls for alleged third degree criminal sexual conduct, which is a felony.

New York Mills School District Superintendent Blaine Novak released this statement earlier today: "A complaint has been filed against Mr. Koll. He is currently on administrative leave while the School District and Otter Tail County conduct their investigations. Because of the data privacy laws and restrictions placed on the School District by those laws, we cannot disclose anything more about this situation. We specifically cannot disclose the substance of the complaint against Mr. Koll."

Koll was placed on administrative leave effective Monday, so he was never in the building this week, Novak added.

According to the county's In Custody website, Koll was booked on third degree criminal sex conduct, a felony, as a "position of authority."