Two men accused of home invasion in White Earth

According to court records: at 5:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, Ramsey told Gray he had to take care of some business in White Earth. Gray allegedly drove Ramsey to a home where he picked up a shotgun, and then drove him to a residence on County Road 21.

Three adults were in the house at the time, and Ramsey allegedly entered and struck one of the people in the house with the shotgun, and took a cell phone. Gray allegedly stayed in the van and watched for police, and the two fled out a back window when police arrived. Police followed their footprints in the snow to another residence, and the two men were found in an apartment there.

Ramsey was convicted of second-degree assault in 2012 and again in 2014 and is prohibited from possessing any firearms for life.

Both men appeared in court Dec. 19 before District Judge Peter Irvine, who set cash bail for Ramsey at $7,000 and bond at $65,000, with standard conditions of release, or $130,000 without conditions.

He set cash bail for Gray at $4,000 or $35,000 bond, with conditions, or $75,000 with no conditions.