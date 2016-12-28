Man arrested after causing disturbance at Audubon school

According to court records, on Dec. 13 police were called to Audubon Elementary School, where they found Cahlin on the floor, kicking his legs, yelling incoherently and held down by multiple people.

He allegedly had grabbed at least three people and had tried to bite one of them.

He was arrested and taken to the Becker County Jail, where he was placed in a restraint chair, from whence he allegedly spit on three jailers before a "spit hood" could be placed over his head.

He appeared in court Dec. 14 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bond at $500 or bail at $5,000, with standard conditions of release, or at $10,000 with no conditions.