Man charged with violating predatory offender registration law
Jesse Paul Alvardo, 48, of Box 111, Naytahwaush, has been charged in Becker County District court with with felony firearms violation and felony violation of the predatory offender registration law.
According to court records, he was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 1995 and required to register as a predatory offender.
In 2015 he registered a Naytahwaush address with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which was allegedly his last verified address.
On May 6 he was arrested at a residence in rural Ogema. Authorities with a search warrant allegedly found mail and court documents in the mobile home indicating that he lived there. Also found in the home was a Remington .270 rifle and .270 Winchester 150 grain rifle ammunition. As a convicted felon he is not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.
On Dec. 20 a summons was issued for him to appear in court on Dec. 27.