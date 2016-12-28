According to court records, he was convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 1995 and required to register as a predatory offender.

In 2015 he registered a Naytahwaush address with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, which was allegedly his last verified address.

On May 6 he was arrested at a residence in rural Ogema. Authorities with a search warrant allegedly found mail and court documents in the mobile home indicating that he lived there. Also found in the home was a Remington .270 rifle and .270 Winchester 150 grain rifle ammunition. As a convicted felon he is not allowed to possess guns or ammunition.

On Dec. 20 a summons was issued for him to appear in court on Dec. 27.