DL woman sentenced for selling meth

According to court records, on Feb. 21 she sold 5.66 grams of methamphetamines to a confidential reliable informant with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

She appeared in court Dec. 7 before District Judge Mike Fritz, who sentenced her to 33 months in prison, stayed five years.

She was ordered to serve 133 days in jail, with credit for 133 days served, pay a $1,000 fine and $160 in court fees, and get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations.

She was placed on supervised probation for five years.