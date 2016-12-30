The incident happened Dec. 12. Colon is accused of burglarized an office at the Midwest Minnesota Community Development Corp. in the Graystone building in downtown Detroit Lakes.

According to the complaint filed with Becker County District Court, Colon left his feces on two chairs and the floor, left cigarette butts on the floors, and left an open can of Hurricane malt liquor in the trash can.

He allegedly took a sheet of uncut $1 bills from a picture frame, cut them into individual bills, and tried to spend them at Burnside's restaurant down the street.

Because the bills had jagged cut edges, police were called to Burnside's to investigate them as possibly being counterfeit.

They were found to be legal bills, but during the course of the investigation, a witness put Colon outside the Graystone building late on the afternoon of the day of the burglary, and he allegedly told an officer that he likes to drink Hurricane malt liquor.

According to the report, feces stains were also found on his sweat pants and blue jeans when he was booked into the Becker County Jail.