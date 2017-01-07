Man gets 21 months at St. Cloud prison for selling heroin

A second charge of felony third-degree controlled substance crime, a felony gun charge, and a gross misdemeanor ammunition charge were dismissed in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on June 30 he sold just under a third of a gram of heroin to a confidential reliable informant working for the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

On Sept. 7 he sold a fifth of a gram of heroin to the same confidential reliable informant.

He appeared in court Dec. 28 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 21 months in prison at St. Cloud.

He was ordered to pay a $50 fine and $210 in court fees.