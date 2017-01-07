The Becker County charge was filed because Keezer allegedly sold about a third-gram of heroin to a confidential reliable informant with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force on Feb. 8.

Keezer was indicted on federal drug charges in 2015, along with 40 other people, allegedly members of a group that distributed drugs in White Earth, Red Lake and other areas.

He was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Heroin, Methamphetamine, Oxycodone, Hydromorphone, Hydrocodone, and Methadone.

"Through close collaboration with our federal, local, and Tribal law enforcement partners, we have shut down this major pipeline that was spreading heroin across the Red Lake and White Earth Indian Reservations and the surrounding communities," said an FBI news release at the time.