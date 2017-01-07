Callaway man sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

A half-dozen other counts of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming back to 2007 were dismissed.

According to court records, Steffl faced multiple charges for molesting adult men as they slept following parties over the course of several years.

The accusations against Steffl surfaced after an incident in 2013 at a friend's cabin. Other victims then came forward.

He appeared in court Dec. 14 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 94 months in prison, stayed 25 years.

He was ordered to serve 365 days in jail, with work release privileges granted, and credit granted for two days served.

He was fined $1,000 plus $1,085 in court fees, and was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations.

He was also ordered to get a psycho-sexual evaluation and abstain from pornography and social networking sites.

He was placed on supervised probation for 25 years.