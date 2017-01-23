Two Detroit Lakes group home employees face rape charges

According to court records, on June 17, Detroit Lakes police were notified that Kamara had allegedly engaged in oral sex and intercourse two days earlier with a mentally impaired woman who was part of a cleaning crew at the Detroit Lakes group home where Kamara worked. (The group home was not named in the complaint).

He allegedly followed her into a bathroom at the group home, where the sexual assaults occurred.

Kamara denied any contact with the woman, but a sexual assault kit allegedly pointed to him as the perpetrator.

On Jan. 10 a warrant for his arrest was issued by District Judge Mike Fritz.

In the second case, reportedly at a different Detroit Lakes group home (also not named in the complaint) Jallah Sallah Kollie, 39, of 219 Second Ave. W., West Fargo, was charged in Becker County District Court with felony counts of first- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct — victim mentally impaired.

According to court records, on Sept. 14 Detroit Lakes police were called to the group home after a staffer there allegedly caught Kollie in an upstairs bathroom with a mentally impaired resident.

She was naked, and allegedly told an investigator that Kollie had engaged in oral, vaginal and anal sex with her.

She suffered a two-inch cut to her genital area.

A sexual assault kit allegedly pointed to Kollie as the perpetrator. He denied going into the bathroom and denied touching the woman improperly.

Kollie appeared in Becker County District Court Jan. 11 before Judge Mike Fritz, who set cash bail at $20,000 or bond at $100,000, with standard conditions of release, or $250,000 with no conditions.

An omnibus hearing is set for Jan. 30.