Ponsford teen charged with violating no-contact order
Adrian Matthew Warren, 18, of 49238 280th St., Ponsford, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony violation of a no-contact order.
According to court records, the domestic abuse no-contact order was served on him Sept. 21.
He allegedly sent numerous text messages to the victim the following October and November, a letter in December, and left several voice mails.
He was previously convicted of fifth-degree assault in 2014 and domestic assault in 2015.
On Jan. 20, District Judge Michelle Lawson issued a warrant for his arrest.