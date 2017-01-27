Three felony burglary counts against woman

According to court records, at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 16 a Becker County man called law enforcement to report he had chased two women out of his home who had stolen his wife's purse and a carton of Old Gold 100s cigarettes.

Norcross was a suspect in the case and was arrested on an unrelated warrant.

She allegedly admitted entering the home through a wood chute and fleeing the scene and driving away after being confronted by the homeowner.

On the first-degree burglary charge, she appeared in court Jan. 20, where cash bail was set at $2,000 or bond at $20,000 with conditions, or $40,000 without any conditions of release.

The second-degree burglary charges stem from a Dec. 2 incident involving the burglary of a combined business and residence in Becker County.

Norcross was one of several that participated. She allegedly told investigators she was high that night and they broke into the store using a metal pipe or bar, taking a quantity of cigarettes.

The group then went to the local post office, where one entered through a window and let the others in through the door. It was believed that money was kept there, but nothing was taken from the post office.

On those two counts, District Judge Mike Fritz set cash bail at $1,000 or bond at $10,000, with conditions, or $20,000 without conditions of release.