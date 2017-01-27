Woman faces felony burglary charge

According to court records, at about 4 a.m. on Jan. 16 a Becker County man called law enforcement to report he had chased two women out of his home who had stolen his wife's purse and a carton of Old Gold 100s cigarettes.

Clark allegedly said she was high on Gabapentin (a nerve pain medication and anticonvulsant) and admitted entering the home through a wood chute, then fleeing the scene and driving away after being confronted by the homeowner.

Clark appeared in court Jan. 20 before District Judge Michelle Lawson, who set cash bail at $25,000 or bond at $25,000 with conditions, or $50,000 without any conditions of release.