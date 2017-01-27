ND man faces drug charges in Becker County

According to court records, on Jan. 1, a Becker County deputy was called to Casey's General Store in Lake Park on the report of a man sleeping his vehicle. He had been there for some time and had not moved.

The deputy found Devine sleeping in the passenger seat if the vehicle, which was running. He said he was waiting for the driver to return.

Devine was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Allegedly, a Vyvanse pill was found between his feet and a baggie of meth weighing 4.6 grams was found in a sweatshirt pocket on his lap.

He appeared Jan. 3 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bail at $500 or bond at $7,500, with conditions, or bond at $15,000 without conditions of release.