For DL woman, .22 shell results in felony charge

According to court records, on Dec. 27, a deputy pulled her over for driving with a faulty tail light on County Road 21 in Becker County.

She allegedly gave a false name to the deputy because there was an outstanding state warrant for her arrest. A search of her jacket allegedly turned up a .22 caliber long rifle cartridge.

She was previously convicted of third-degree assault and is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

Blackburde appeared Dec. 30 before District Judge Joe Evans, who set cash bail at $2,000 or bond at $20,000, with conditions, or bond at $50,000 without conditions of release.