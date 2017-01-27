Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    For DL woman, .22 shell results in felony charge

    By News Staff Today at 10:00 a.m.

    Nicole Marie Blackburde, 27, of Lidstrom Road, Detroit Lakes, has been charged in Becker County District Court with a felony ammunition violation and a gross misdemeanor count of providing a false name to a peace officer.

    According to court records, on Dec. 27, a deputy pulled her over for driving with a faulty tail light on County Road 21 in Becker County.

    She allegedly gave a false name to the deputy because there was an outstanding state warrant for her arrest. A search of her jacket allegedly turned up a .22 caliber long rifle cartridge.

    She was previously convicted of third-degree assault and is not allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

    Blackburde appeared Dec. 30 before District Judge Joe Evans, who set cash bail at $2,000 or bond at $20,000, with conditions, or bond at $50,000 without conditions of release.

    Explore related topics:NewscrimenewscourtsBecker CountyAmmunitionFirearmsWarrant
    Advertisement