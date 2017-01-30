DL woman faces felony assault for beating of roommate

According to court records, on Jan. 12 she allegedly assaulted a male roommate with her fists and metal cans, causing significant bruising to his face, arms, hands, shoulders and back, and two larger cuts to the top of his head.

She allegedly brandished a black police-style baton and threatened to use it to crack his skull if he reported the assault to police — then slammed the baton so hard to the floor that it broke in two.

She later allegedly told a woman that she had hurt the man, saying "I beat him up real bad," and adding that she had done it to him before.

Haggenmiller appeared Jan. 17 before District Judge Mike Fritz, who set cash bail at $750 or bond at $7,500, with conditions, or $20,000 without any conditions of release.