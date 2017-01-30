Joyride in stolen Honda Ridgeline leads to prison

A felony charge of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle was dismissed.

According to court records, on July 29 Bergstrom was spotted by a White Earth tribal police officer driving a 2006 Honda Ridgeline with no plates that had been stolen in Mahnomen County.

When the officer tried to pull him over, Bergstrom initially slowed down, then sped off in an easterly direction at speeds of over 100 mph.

He slammed on the brakes several times, trying to cause a collision with the pursuing squad car.

He went through a stop sign at Kay's Corner at 80 mph, but when he tried to suddenly shift directions, he rolled the Ridgway and was arrested. He was not injured.

The pursuit lasted 12 miles, all within Becker County. He told investigators that he found the Ridgway with the keys in it, and decided to take it on a joyride.

He appeared in court Jan. 4 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 18 months in prison at St. Cloud, with credit for 161 days served in jail. He was fined $50 plus $210 in court fees.