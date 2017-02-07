High speed chase ends with minivan stuck on snowmobile trail

According to court records, on Jan. 23 a tribal police officer clocked a gray 2002 Chevy Venture minivan driving 54 mph in a 30 mph zone in rural Becker County.

When the officer activated his emergency lights to pull the van over, it sped away west on County Road 133, then north on County Road 21, east on County Road 34, then south on Net Lake Road, at times during the pursuit reaching speeds of over 100 mph.

The driver, allegedly Bevins, turned off Net Lake Road onto a snowmobile trail, where the minivan got stuck. Three people piled out and fled on foot southward down the snowmobile trail. The officer allegedly recognized Bevins, tracked him into the woods and arrested him. He was wanted on an active warrant

He appeared Jan. 25 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bail at $1,000 or bond at $10,000, with conditions, or bail/bond at $20,000 with no conditions of release.