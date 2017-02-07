Man accused of domestic assault, drunk driving
Robert Dean Bakken, 33, of 2967 130th Ave., Waubun has been charged in Becker County District Court with two felony counts of domestic assault, two gross misdemeanor counts of DWI, and a gross misdemeanor charge of damage to property.
According to court records, on Jan. 23 he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after an argument, pulling her out of the car by her feet, pushing her into a ditch and punching her in the face, head and stomach.
The woman ran into the woods and found help at a residence on East Height of Land Drive. He drove off and was pulled over on County Road 21. He had allegedly been drinking out of a bottle of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey. His blood alcohol level tested at .17 percent.
Bakken appeared in court Jan. 25 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who set cash bail at $1,500 or bond at $15,000, with conditions, or bail-bond at $30,000 without standard conditions of release.