The four young men charged in the incident said they did it to prank their friends, but the fake device caused a bomb squad to be brought to Detroit Lakes to defuse it, and caused a partial lockdown at nearby Rossman Elementary School.

Drew Ray Zick, 17, of 44305 210th St., Osage received a stay of adjudication when he was convicted in Becker County Juvenile Court.

On Dec. 29, District Judge Joe Evans dismissed proceedings against him and discharged Zick from probation without adjudication of guilt, according to court records.