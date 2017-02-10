DL woman caught with 150 Gabapentin pills

According to court records, on April 26, 2016, she was pulled over in Detroit Lakes by a police officer who saw her driving and knew her license had been revoked. A purse on the front passenger seat was found to contain 50 loose Gabapentin pills and a small amount of meth, and 100 more Gabapentin pills were found rolled up in a Doritos bag. Two hypodermic syringes were also found in the vehicle.

She appeared in court Jan. 13 before District Judge Mike Fritz, who continued the case and ordered her to serve 43 days in jail, with credit for 43 days served. She was fined $1,000 plus $1,150 in court fees, and was placed on supervised probation for five years.