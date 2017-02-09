Man sentenced for meth possession

According to court records, on Nov. 20, 2016, he was stopped on Highway 10 by a Detroit Lakes police officer after having caused a disturbance at Walmart. Found in his possession was a small ziplock bag with several bindles of what turned out to be meth, two hypodermic needles and $194 cash. He was previously convicted of felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime on 2012 and 2014.

He appeared in court Jan. 12 before District Judge Mike Fritz, who sentenced him to 13 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 54 days in jail, with credit for 54 days served. He was ordered to pay $660 in court fees., get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for five years.