DL woman sentenced for assault, drugs

A gross misdemeanor charge of introducing contraband into jail was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Aug. 23, 2016, a tribal police officer responding to a call about a possibly suicidal woman arrested her on a warrant. At the Becker County Jail, she became verbally abusive and physically combative and at one point spit in the officer's face, near his eye.

She appeared in court Jan. 13 before District Judge Mike Fritz, who stayed imposition of sentence on the assault charge and ordered her to serve 30 days in jail, with credit for 27 days served. She was fined $500 plus $660 in court fees, ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for four years.

On the drug charge, she was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, with credit for 27 days served, and ordered to pay $660 in court fees, sentences to be served concurrently.