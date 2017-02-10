Frazee man sentenced for using stolen credit card

According to court records, on Aug. 7, 2016, a woman reported her wallet had been stolen at WE Fest. Her purse was found but credit cards were missing. Later that day, Smith was caught on video at Big Daddy's convenience store in Detroit Lakes using the woman's card to pay for $19.18 in gasoline.

He appeared in court Jan. 13 before District Judge Mike Fritz, who sentenced him to 17 months in prison at St. Cloud, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 129 days in jail, with credit for 129 days served. He was fined $1,000 plus $1,160 in court fees, was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for five years.