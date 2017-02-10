Man sentenced for selling heroin from hotel room
Wesley Robert Warren, 18, of 49238 280th St., Ponsford, has been sentenced in Becker County Juvenile Court for felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime. He was originally charged with felony third-degree controlled substance crime, but it was reduced in a plea agreement. A felony charge of great harm caused by drug distribution, and a gross misdemeanor child endangerment charge were dropped in a plea agreement.
According to court records, Warren sold heroin out of a hotel room at the Shooting Star casino that he shared with a woman and a 4-month-old child. A girl overdosed on the heroin sold by Warren. Surveillance video showed a large number of people entering and leaving the hotel room. Multiple digital scales were found in the room, and 46 Gabapentin pills were found in a baby formula package next to the baby.
On Jan. 13 Warren was adjudged delinquent by District Judge Jay Carlson and ordered to get chemical dependency treatment. He was placed on supervised probation.