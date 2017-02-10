Man sentenced for selling heroin from hotel room

According to court records, Warren sold heroin out of a hotel room at the Shooting Star casino that he shared with a woman and a 4-month-old child. A girl overdosed on the heroin sold by Warren. Surveillance video showed a large number of people entering and leaving the hotel room. Multiple digital scales were found in the room, and 46 Gabapentin pills were found in a baby formula package next to the baby.

On Jan. 13 Warren was adjudged delinquent by District Judge Jay Carlson and ordered to get chemical dependency treatment. He was placed on supervised probation.