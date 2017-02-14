Man sentenced for kicking in door, frightening residents

The original charge of felony first-degree burglary was reduced in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on Dec. 19, 2015, tribal law enforcement officers were called to a residence on County Road 34. They were told Keezer was kicking at the door and had entered the residence, then left on foot when confronted by residents. But he had come back and was again kicking the door trying to get inside. The occupants, who had been awakened by Keezer's kicking in the first place, were fearful of being robbed.

He appeared Feb. 6 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who sentenced him to 15 months in prison, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 79 days in jail, with credit for 79 days served.

He was fined $900 plus $1,050 in court fees and $2,609 in restitution. He was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for five years.