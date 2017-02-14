DL man caught with two 'dubs' of heroin

According to court records, on Dec. 13 of 2015, Detroit Lakes police received a report about a suspicious vehicle parked near City Park. A police officer saw a syringe on the car seat, and also two folded pieces of paper that turne dout to contain heroin, Nason admitted he paid $20 a "dub" for them.

He has a prior felony drug conviction from 2007.

Nason appeared Feb. 1 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 33 months in prison, stayed 20 years. He was ordered to serve 60 days in jail, with credit for two days served. Sentencing to Service privileges were granted, and he can be furloughed for chemical dependency treatment.

He was fined $1,000 plus $1,160 in court fees. He was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for 20 years.