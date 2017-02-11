Motorist tip leads to felony DWI conviction

According to court records, about 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 Detroit Lakes police got a complaint about a silver Pontiac Bonneville traveling east on Highway 10 going 45 mph in a 65 mph zone. A witness saw the car's occupants drinking.

An officer who responded noticed the vehicle did not have proper license plates and was weaving within its lane. He pulled the Pontiac over and the driver, Longchase, smelled strongly of alcohol. His blood alcohol level tested at .21 percent. He was previously convicted of DWI in 2006, 2013 and 2015.

Longchase appeared Feb. 1 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who sentenced him to 42 months in prison, stayed seven years. He was ordered to serve 180 days in jail, with credit for 118 days served, and was fined $1,000 plus $1,115 in court fees. He was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for seven years.