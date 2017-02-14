Former bowling league secretary sentenced for theft

According to court records, on Dec. 10 of 2014, Detroit Lakes police received a report about theft from Voyageur Lanes. Roberts was secretary of the early Wednesday bowling league, and had collected $1,730 in lane fees and $930 in bowling fees from 13 teams, but failed to deposit the money at Bremer Bank as required. He told an investigator he lost the money.

Roberts appeared Feb. 1 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who stayed imposition of sentence and placed him on supervised probation for five years.

He was ordered to serve 30 days in jail, with credit for five days served. He was fined $1,000 plus $2,660 in restitution and additional court fees for a total restitution and fees of $3,745. He was ordered to pay the restitution first, and was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations.