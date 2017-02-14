Object hanging from mirror leads to drug charges

According to court records, on Feb. 4, law enforcement officers were looking for a red car occupied by a suspect in a forgery case. A trooper on Highway 59 in Becker County saw a vehicle with an object hanging from the rear-view mirror. He pulled the vehicle over. Millage was driving and was arrested on a warrant.

Drug pipes were allegedly in plain view in the vehicle, and officers allegedly found .1 gram of heroin in the trunk and .1 gram of meth in Millage's hat.

He appeared Feb. 6 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $250 or bond at $2,500, with standard conditions of release, or bond at $10,000 without conditions.