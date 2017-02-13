Frazee man faces two felony drug charges
Jeremy Lehi Labbe, 38, of 512 Balsam Ave. Lot 18, Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony third-degree controlled substance crime and felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.
According to court records, on Jan. 30, he allegedly sold methamphetamines to a confidential reliable informant with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The next day a search warrant was executed at his residence, and meth residue was allegedly found on digital scales. More meth was found in a woman's purse there.
On Feb. 2, District Judge Jay Carlson set cash bail at $2,500 or bond at $25,000, with standard conditions of release, or $40,000 without conditions.