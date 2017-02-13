Man sentenced for selling meth to informant

The original charge of felony third-degree controlled substance crime was reduced in a plea agreement.

According to court records, on June 22, he allegedly sold 1.89 grams of methamphetamines to a confidential reliable informant with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

On Feb. 1, District Judge Jay Carlson sentenced Jackson to 15 months in prison, stayed 15 years. He was ordered to serve 90 days in jail with credit for 60 days served. No more jail time will have to be served. He was fined $1,000 plus $1,300 in court fees and was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations. He was placed on supervised probation for 15 years.