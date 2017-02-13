Two felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon were dropped in a plea agreement, as was a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.

According to court records, on Oct. 22 Detroit Lakes police were called to an apartment on Meadow Lane to handle a complaint of loud yelling from one of the apartments there, involving Erickson in a domestic fight with her boyfriend. She was pregnant with his child at the time.

The day before, during an argument, she had grabbed a knife, held it to his neck, and threatened to slit his throat.

He left the apartment and stayed with a friend that night, returning the next morning to find Erickson in no better frame of mind. She again threatened to slit his throat, grabbed his hair and punched him in the side of the head, picked up the knife again and threatened to stab him.

When he told her he was going to call 911, she grabbed his cell phone and held it under water.

On Feb. 1, District Judge Jay Carlson sentenced her on the gross misdemeanor charge to 365 days in jail, with 335 days stayed two years. Credit was granted for five days served.

She was fined $1,000 plus $1,160 in court fees and was ordered to get domestic abuse and mental health evaluations and follow the recommendations. She was placed on supervised probation for two years.