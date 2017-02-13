Meth found in purse leads to charge against Frazee woman
Lindsay Ann Tibbetts, 26, of 101 Rivercrest Drive, Frazee has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fifth-degree controlled substance crime.
According to court records, on Jan. 31, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a Becker County residence. In a purse, they found three plastic baggies containing a total of 1.6 grams of meth (with packaging). Tibbetts allegedly admitted ownership of the meth.
On Feb. 2, District Judge Jay Carlson authorized her to be released on her own recognizance, without bail or bond.