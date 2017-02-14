The clerk was not injured, but the males fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash and various convenience store goods, according to a press release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

Several officers responded, with the Audubon Police Chief arriving on scene just minutes after the report was made.

At 1:30 a.m., the suspects were located in a vehicle (which was reported leaving the scene travelling south on County Highway 11) approximately five miles southwest of Audubon, and three individuals were taken into custody.

Those arrested were John Greywind, 22, of Bismarck, ND; Dylan Beckman, 23, of Lengby, MN; and Steve Golden, 23, of Moorhead, MN.

The suspects are being held in the Becker County Jail with felonies pending, and the incident remains under investigation.

The Detroit Lakes Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Audubon Police Department and Becker County Sheriff’s Office.