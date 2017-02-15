Man sentenced for felony mail theft

According to court records, on Oct. 16, police were called to the Speak Easy restaurant and bar after Price tried to pass stolen checks there. The responding officer found Price at a table with the stolen mail spread out in front of him.

He had tried to pass a $2,000 check from White Earth Tribal Finance made out to Michael's Furniture in Detroit Lakes.

Price had stolen mail from a mailbox shared by Michael's Furniture and The Social Cup. The tribal check was intended to go to Michael's Furniture as partial payment for purchases made there.

He appeared Feb. 2 before District Judge Jay Carlson, who sentenced him to 19 months in prison, stayed four years. He was ordered to serve 80 days in jail, with credit for 80 days served.

He was fined $1,000 plus $1,585 in court fees, and ordered to get a mental health evaluation and follow the recommendations. He was placed on supervised probation for four years.