DL man sentenced for meth, debit card fraud

According to court records, on July 30, 2015, he sold 2.51 grams of meth to a confidential reliable informant with the West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force at a location in Becker County.

On the drug charge, he appeared Feb. 3 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who sentenced him to a year and a day in prison, stayed five years. He was ordered to serve 282 days in jail, with credit for 282 days served.

He was fined $1,000 plus $1,160 in court fees and $200 in restitution to the drug task force, and was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.

Harless was also sentenced on a separate felony charge of financial transaction card fraud.

According to court records, on July 20, a a woman's wallet was stolen from her bag while she was working at a clinic in Detroit Lakes. Harless and a woman were in the clinic that day, and they used the woman's debit card to buy a total of $591 worth of goods at four locations in Frazee. Harless also tried unsuccessfully to use the card at the Frazee Liquor Store and at DL Tobacco.

On that charge, Thilmony sentenced him to 13 months in prison, stayed five years.

He was ordered to serve 120 days in jail, with credit for 120 days served.

He was fined $1,000 plus court fees and restitution totaling $2,019, with restitution to be paid before the fees or fine. He was placed on supervised probation for five years.