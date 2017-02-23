Jury convicts Frazee man of criminal sexual conduct

According to court records, on June 10, 2015 a report was made to the Becker County Sheriff's Office of an incident that occurred in the fall of 2005.

The girl was at a bonfire at a friend's house on County Road 150 and several adults were also there. Lucero begin giving her alcoholic drinks and she became very intoxicated, then went inside to lie down on a couch. He followed her in and began touching her through her clothes, then began touching her breasts, penetrated her with his fingers, and performed oral sex on her as she went in and out of consciousness. A number of witnesses confirmed the girl's statement.

Sentencing is set for March 29 before District Judge Jay Carlson.