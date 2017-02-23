Menahga teen sentenced for criminal sexual conduct

Boldt appeared in court Jan. 23 before District Judge Mike Fritz, who stayed adjudication of sentencing and continued the case.

He was ordered serve 40 hours of community service, and was placed on an indeterminate period of supervised probation. He was ordered to abstain from pornography, submit all electronic devices under his control to random searches, get a psycho-sexual evaluation and mental health screening and treatment and follow the recommendations. He was ordered to submit to a monitoring system and have no contact with the victim.