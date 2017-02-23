Dl man sentenced for possession of pills

A second felony charge of fifth-degree controlled substance crime was dropped in a plea agreement.

According to court records, at 2:45 a.m. on July 1, 2016 a Detroit Lakes police officer on patrol on Holmes Street saw a vehicle parked north of the Wells Fargo Bank building, with headlights on but nobody visible inside. The officer approached the car, smelled burnt marijuana, and Jacobson and a woman who was reclined in the driver's seat admitted to using marijuana.

A search of the vehicle turned up multiple U31 (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine 30 mg.) and Vyvanse (stimulant) pills. Jacobson admitted possession of the pills.

Jacobson appeared in district court Feb. 8 before Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who stayed adjudication and continued the case.

He was ordered to serve six days in jail, with credit for six days served. He was fined $1,000 plus $1,085 in court fees. He was ordered to get a chemical dependency evaluation and follow the recommendations, and was placed on supervised probation for five years.