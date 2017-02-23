Callaway man accused of taking car for test drive and never returning it
Anthony Lee Libby, 30, Box 86, Callaway, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft - indifferent to owner rights.
According to court records, on Dec. 13, 2016, the Becker County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from a man that a 2003 Pontiac Vibe was missing from his car lot. Libby had permission to take the car for one night, but allegedly kept it another 4-6 weeks. A deputy found it parked at his residence. He allegedly told the deputy he had made arrangements to buy the car and had made a downpayment, but that was disputed by a car lot employee, who said he had contacted Libby demanding that the car be returned. It is valued at $1,800.
On Feb. 13, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a summons for Libby to appear in district court March 6.