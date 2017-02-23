Search
    Callaway man accused of taking car for test drive and never returning it

    By News Staff Today at 4:00 p.m.

    Anthony Lee Libby, 30, Box 86, Callaway, has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony theft - indifferent to owner rights.

    According to court records, on Dec. 13, 2016, the Becker County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from a man that a 2003 Pontiac Vibe was missing from his car lot. Libby had permission to take the car for one night, but allegedly kept it another 4-6 weeks. A deputy found it parked at his residence. He allegedly told the deputy he had made arrangements to buy the car and had made a downpayment, but that was disputed by a car lot employee, who said he had contacted Libby demanding that the car be returned. It is valued at $1,800.

    On Feb. 13, District Judge Gretchen Thilmony issued a summons for Libby to appear in district court March 6.

