Frazee man charged with felony assault

According to court records, on Feb. 10 law enforcement officers were called to a domestic assault in progress at a residence in Becker County. A woman there said Merrill was upset because he couldn't find his car keys and was yelling and carrying a knife. He ordered her to get up and help look for the keys "or I'm going to cut you," he allegedly said, pointing the knife at her. At one point she ran into a bedroom to hide from him, fearing violence.

Merrill appeared Feb. 14 before District Judge Gretchen Thilmony, who set cash bail at $1,000 or bond at $10,000, with standard conditions of release, or $20,000 with no conditions.